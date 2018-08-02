59-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Montgomery

A 59-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday in west suburban Montgomery.

The man was struck about 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Douglas Road by a 2015 Nissan sedan driven by a 19-year-old Aurora man as he crossed the street, according to Montgomery police.

The older man was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora, where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released.

The 19-year-old stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, police said. An investigation is ongoing.