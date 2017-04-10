59-year-old woman reported missing from Near West Side

Police are searching for a 59-year-old Near West Side woman who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Debra Conley has been missing since Friday from the 2000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Conley is described as 5-foot, 200-pound black woman with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black dress, black stockings and black shoes; and she might be carrying a black purse.

Police said she hangs out near Division and Damen, and Madison and Western.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.