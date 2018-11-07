Daniel Didech has won the 58th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Karen Feldman, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Didech is the Vernon Township Supervisor and an attorney. As supervisor, Didech assisted with lowering the township’s property tax levy by 5 percent.

Feldman has been a Village Trustee of Lincolnshire since 2001. She is a residential realtor, and she received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from DePaul University.

Loading...

The Sun-Times endorsed Didech for the 59th District Illinois House seat, saying he “speaks with clarity about protecting health care reforms established by former President Barack Obama that now are under attack by President Donald Trump’s administration.”