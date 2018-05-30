6 apartments damaged, residents displaced in Vernon Hills fire

A six unit apartment building was deemed uninhabitable after a fire Tuesday night caused an estimated $50,000 in damage in north suburban Vernon Hills, according to the Countryside Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded about 8 p.m. to a fire in an apartment building in the 200 block of Court of Shorewood. The fire was blazing on the third floor and in the laundry room, officials said.

The fire alarm was upgraded to a first box alarm. Firefighters and paramedics from nearby departments responded to the scene, officials said.

All residents got out of the building safely and no injuries were reported. A team from the American Red Cross was on scene to help the residents, who were all displaced from their homes, officials said.