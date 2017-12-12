6 armed robberies reported on North, Northwest sides

Police are warning North and Northwest Side residents of six recent armed robberies in the Irving Park and Albany Park neighborhoods.

Two men approached victims with handguns and stole their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• At 3:20 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 3300 block of West Irving Park Road;

• At 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of West Giddings Street;

• At 5:47 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue;

• At 8 p.m. Saturday in the 4400 block of North Richmond Street;

• At 8:10 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of West Eddy Street; and

• At 8:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of North Central Park Avenue.

The robbers were described as two men between 18 and 23 years old, police said. The first man was described as 5-foot-10 and 150 to 175 pounds and the second man 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and weighing between 125 and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.