6 arrested when stolen vehicle chase leads to crash with CPD squad car

Six people were taken into custody Sunday night when a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash with a squad car in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.

A police helicopter first spotted the 2015 black Infiniti speeding off the Dan Ryan Expressway at 95th Street, according to Chicago Police.

Officers followed the vehicle to the 1800 block of East 95th, where their squad car crashed with the Infiniti, which was trying to make a U-turn, police said. Two people got out and ran away, but were caught and arrested. Four other people in the back seat were also taken into custody.

The vehicle turned out to have been stolen on Wednesday from the 500 block of 33rd Street, police said.

An officer was taken to Trinity Hospital with a minor left leg injury he sustained while making the arrest, police said. Three officers in the squad car were treated and released on the scene.