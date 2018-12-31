6 crazy New Year’s traditions and superstitions to consider

As we get ready to pop some bottles and say farewell to 2018, it’s also a good time to reflect on the good and the bad.

And around the world, aside from the parties, the fireworks and the list of resolutions, people get creative to bring good luck and prosperity in the new year.

Here’s a list of New Year’s traditions and superstitions from around the world.

Wear red underwear, find love

In Mexico and other Latin American countries, red, green and gold (or yellow) underwear are abundant at clothing stores right before New Year’s Eve.

People wear red underwear to find love, green or yellow and gold for wealth and white for peace in the new year.

Pack your suitcase, travel more

In Colombia and other Spanish-speaking countries, people will grab their suitcases and carry them around all day or walk around the block with them at midnight to travel more in the new year.

Eat 12 grapes at midnight

Have 12 grapes ready, make a wish for each one, which represents every month of the year. In Spain, people eat them at the stroke of midnight.

Sweep away negativity

Make sure your house is fresh and clean before midnight. In many Latin American countries, cleaning and getting rid of the year’s trash is a way of preventing negativity from lingering into the new year.

Eat black-eyed peas for prosperity

Many people in the southern part of the U.S. believe that eating black-eyed peas or black-eyed peas stew as a New Year’s dish can help bring financial prosperity in the new year.

Scare away the bad, burn a newspaper-stuffed scarecrow

In Ecuador, as soon as the clock strikes midnight, families will head outside to burn a newspaper-stuffed scarecrow. It represents anything bad that happened in the year, and burning it is meant to scare away any negativity in the new year.

