6 home burglaries reported in Chicago Lawn: police

Police are warning Southwest Side residents of a string of recent home burglaries reported this month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Someone broke into homes and garages and stole items inside, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The burglaries happened:

about 7:40 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 6400 block of South Kenneth Ave.;

about 6:45 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 6300 block of South Kilbourn Ave;

about 5 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 5900 block of South Keeler Ave.;

about 2 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 4100 block of West 57th Place;

about 9 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 6200 block of South Kildare Ave; and

about 3 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 5600 block of South Kostner Ave.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747- 8380.