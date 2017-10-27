6 hospitalized following crash with Chicago Police vehicle

A crash involving a Chicago Police vehicle Friday night in the Englewood neighborhood sent six people — including two police officers — to hospitals.

The police vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle about 5:40 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Normal, police said.

The two officers were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said. Four other people in the second vehicle were also taken to hospitals.

None of the injuries were believed to be life threatening.