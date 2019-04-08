6 injured after semi causes crash on I-90/94 near West Town

Six people were hurt in a crash Monday on the Kennedy Expressway near the West Town community.

At 5:23 p.m., a semitrailer was traveling north on Interstate 90/94 near Madison Street when it drifted from the right lane of traffic to the left lane and crashed into one vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The semi’s driver and five people from the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries, police said. The semi’s driver may have experienced a medical emergency.

All northbound lanes were closed until 6:23 p.m. as troopers investigated the crash, state police said.