6 killed, 6 wounded in Friday shootings

Twelve people were wounded, six fatally, in shootings across Chicago Friday.

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

He was in the 8000 block of South Scottsdale Avenue when someone opened fire about 5:44 p.m., Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Less than an hour later, a 36-year-old woman died after being hit in the head by gunfire a few miles away in Chicago Lawn.

She was in a cellphone store in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue about 6:28 p.m. when someone fired shots, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. An ambulance responding to the scene was also hit.

Earlier, a man was killed in the Loop.

The 22-year-old was shot in the head after rear-ending a 41-year-old man’s 2015 BMW about 3:15 a.m. in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive, police said. The older man stepped out of the BMW to check the damage and went back to get his phone when the 22-year-old approached him with a gun.

He demanded the older man’s keys and pushed him into the car, police said. The 41-year-old, who had a concealed-carry permit, pulled out a gun and shot the younger man. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

On the West Side, a 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were both struck and killed by gunfire in Austin.

They were found near a vehicle after police responded to shots fired in the 5200 block of West Quincy Street about 2:05 a.m., police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and the woman was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 36-year-old woman was fatally wounded and a 26 year-old man was hurt in Roseland.

About 12:38 a.m., the pair was in a parked vehicle in the 10900 block of South State Street when someone fired shots, police said. The woman was hit in the head, torso and leg; she was taken to Christ Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The man was hit in the back and suffered a graze wound to his hand, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In non-fatal shootings, two people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy in Humboldt Park.

Two people with guns approached the teen and a 21-year-old man about 10:02 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Division Street, police said.

The boy was hit in the buttocks, and the man was struck in the upper left arm, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Neither were cooperating with investigators.

The day’s other non-fatal shootings included:

