Boy, 16, among 7 wounded in Friday shootings

At least seven people, including a 16-year-old boy, were wounded in shootings Friday across Chicago.

The most recent shooting wounded a 16-year-old boy in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. The teenager was on a porch about 10:50 p.m. when someone in a dark car opened fire in the 5200 block of South Winchester, Chicago Police said. He was treated for a gunshot wound to the left knee at Stroger Hospital, and his condition stabilized.

More than an hour earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot in the South Side’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood. About 9:30 p.m., the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 9700 block of South Brennan Avenue when he was shot in his left arm, police said. He was taken Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

A 25-year-old man was shot about 5:35 p.m. on a Near West Side. He was shot in the leg in the 1100 block of South Ashland, according to police. His condition stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was wounded in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a vehicle about 3 p.m. when someone drove up in a gray vehicle, got out and opened fire in the 1200 block of North Avers, police said. He was shot in the lower back and buttocks. Paramedics took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in fair condition.

Earlier in the day, two men were shot in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The men, ages 22 and 28, were sitting in a vehicle about 12:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Rockwell Street when someone on the street fired shots, police said. The older man was grazed on his head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. The younger man was shot in his leg, but refused medical attention.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 37-year-old man was shot when two people tried to rob him in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 10:20 a.m., the man was walking in the 3400 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue when two people approached him and announced a robbery, police said. When he refused to hand over his belongings, one of the people pulled out a handgun and fired shots, striking him twice in the back. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.