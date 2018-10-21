6 shootings struck Chicago Saturday, leaving 3 dead, 4 wounded

Police investigate a shooting about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 in the 2700 block of West 58th Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

The city saw six shootings Saturday that killed three people and wounded at least four others, including a man who died in the same block where another person was shot to death less than a day ago.

The gun violence lasted from about 1:15 a.m. until 10:45 p.m. and began when a man showed up at Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

At 1:12 a.m., a 28-year-old man was brought to Stroger Hospital and was unable to speak due to the bullet lodged in his shoulder, according to Chicago police.

His friend was unable to provide officers with details about the shooting but said the man was picked up in the 0 to 100 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, police said.

Officers scoured the West Side address his friend provided but were unable to find a crime scene.

Before dawn, two shootings struck the River North neighborhood just as the bars nearby were winding down. About 4 a.m., a 23-year-old man was shot while parked inside his vehicle near the River North intersection of Ontario and LaSalle.

He was arguing with a male driver in the 600 block of North LaSalle Drive when the other person flashed a handgun and fired a round of shots into his car, according to police. Bullets grazed the neck of the 23-year-old, who declined medical treatment on the scene, police said. He was in good condition. The shooter, a male driving a black sports-utility vehicle, remains at large.

A few blocks west, a 22-year-old man was found shot half an hour earlier in the same neighborhood. Police said the two shootings were unrelated. At 3:28 a.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting and found the man wounded on the ground in the 300 block of West Ontario Street.

The man had one bullet lodged in his leg and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. He did not provide additional information about who shot him, and officers have not found witnesses willing to share details about the shooting either.

The morning’s final documented gun violence was a double shooting about 5:20 a.m. in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Two men were sitting in a vehicle parked in an alley in the 4400 block of North Bernard Street when someone approached them on foot and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

Roberto Ramirez, 23, was shot in his head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The other man, 22, was shot in the face and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Ramirez lived a block away from where he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office.

In the afternoon, a man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park — marking the second homicide in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard over a 24-hour period, according to police.

Leetemi Daniels, 41, was shot multiple times just after 2:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Washington Boulevard, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Daniels was struck in his abdomen and chest, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, 34-year-old Rodney Jernigan was fatally shot as he walked down a sidewalk in the same block Friday, police said.

According to the medical examiner’s office and police, Jernigan was shot in his chest and head, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Saturday’s final homicide took place during the evening in the Gage Park neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

At 10:43 p.m., a 21-year-old man was driving east on the 2700 block of West 58th Street when gunfire entered his vehicle and caused him to careen into a parked vehicle, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a bullet in his left shoulder, police said, and was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Yellow crime tape cordoned off the street as Area Central police were investigating the homicide. The 21-year-old’s black Chrysler minivan stood on the street with the back window punched out from the bullets.

Area Central detectives were investigating the separate incidents.

On Friday, citywide shootings left two people dead and eight wounded.