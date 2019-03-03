6 shot inside South Side bar

Six people were shot Sunday morning inside a bar on the South Side.

The shooting unfolded at 3:43 a.m. inside a tavern in the 2900 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

BREAKING: Six people have been shot in a bar in the 2900 block of E. 79th St. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Detectives are on the scene. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/sXxoCmQI9H — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 3, 2019

A 24-year-old woman told detectives she heard gunfire ring out before feeling a bullet rip through her leg, police said.

She and a 26-year-old man, who was shot in the buttocks and grazed in the chest, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Later on that morning, four people who were also wounded in the bar shooting showed up at hospitals, police said.

Three men — two 25-year-olds and one 31-year-old — arrived at Jackson Park Hospital. A woman, 29, appeared at Provident Hospital after being shot in the knee, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives remained on the scene about 6 a.m. to investigate the shooting.