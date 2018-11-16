6 tourists freed from former Hancock building elevator after 2 hours

Six out-of-towners visiting the city of Chicago this week found themselves stuck between floors early Friday on the high-rise building formerly known as the John Hancock Center.

About 12:20 a.m., the tourists hopped on an elevator leaving The Signature Room, 875 North Michigan Ave., but the car stopped moving between the 12th and 11th floors, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived and breached through the wall so the six people could crawl out, CFD said. No one was injured, and the rescue took approximately two hours.

The elevator will remain out of service Friday as building management arrived in the morning to investigate the malfunction, CFD said.