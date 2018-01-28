6 vehicles stolen from Bridgeport and South Loop this month

Police are warning residents of a series of motor vehicle thefts this month in the Bridgeport and South Loop neighborhoods.

Four vehicles were stolen from Bridgeport and two were stolen from the South Loop, Chicago Police said.

Most of the vehicles were stolen by an unknown offender when the keys were left inside the vehicle, police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 in the 3000 block of South Halsted Street;

About 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 3 in the 2900 block of South Wallace Street;

About 10:00 a.m. on Jan. 7 in the 300 block of West 26th Place;

About 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue;

About 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 16 in the 2600 block of South Princeton Avenue;

About 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8382.