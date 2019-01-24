6 vehicles stolen on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of six vehicle thefts so far this month in the Albany Park, North Mayfair and Irving Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

Three vehicles were stolen after the owners left the cars running with the keys in the ignition, either in front of their homes or in the parking lot of a business, according to Chicago police.

Another three were stolen while parked on the street near the owners’ homes, police said.

A detailed description of the offenders, was not available, but during the Jan. 6 incident, one got out of a white four-door vehicle before stealing a car and driving off, police said.

The thefts occurred:

Between about 10 p.m. on Jan. 17 and about 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 4900 block of North Karlov Avenue;

About 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 13 in the 3600 block of West Ainslie Street;

Between about 8:10 a.m. and about 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the 4000 block of North Avers Avenue;

About midnight on Jan. 12 in the 4000 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

About 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 in the 5000 block of North Central Park Avenue;

About 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the 5000 block of North Avers Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.