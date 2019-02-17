6 wounded in Chicago shootings on Saturday

At least six people were wounded Saturday in citywide gun violence, including a man shot by a Chicago police officer in Lawndale.

The 20-year-old was shot by an officer when he was seen holding a gun and an “armed confrontation ensued” as he tried to run from a car that crashed in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue during a police pursuit, according to authorities.

Officers had tried to pulled the car over about 8:30 p.m. for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to pull over and later struck a parked vehicle and a curb before coming to a stop, police said.

The 20-year-old was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Chicago Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Curtis Hudson said. Police spokesman Ronald Westbrooks said no officers were hurt during the incident.

In other Saturday shootings, a man, 21, was grazed by a bullet at a gas station in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was sitting inside a vehicle at 11:42 p.m. in the 7600 block of South South Chicago when someone in another vehicle shot him, police said.

A man was shot while walking outside in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. The 38-year-old was shot in the right ankle at 10:45 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina, police said.

The evening’s first shooting happened in the South Deering area on the Far South Side. About 7:40 p.m., a 20-year-old man was walking in the 2500 block of East 106th Street when a group of people approached him and one of them opened fire, police said.

No shootings were reported in the afternoon. During the morning, a man was shot in the arm Saturday morning when four males opened fire at him in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. At 4:25 a.m., the group cornered the 25-year-old as he stood on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Hamlin, police said.

Saturday’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood. At 12:21 a.m., the 22-year-old was driving in the 4400 block of South Archer when a gray Acura SUV pulled up next to him, police said. Three males were inside, one of whom shot the 22-year-old in the lower backside. Before the trigger was pulled, someone inside the SUV flashed gang signs.

At least three people were shot in Chicago on Friday.