6 wounded in city shootings Monday

Police investigate a shooting about 11 p.m. Monday in the 7200 block of South Bennett | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Six people were wounded four shootings across Chicago between about 1 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday.

The most recent shooting left three people wounded, one critically, in the South Shore neighborhood.

The three were sitting outside on the hood of a vehicle at 10:58 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Bennett when a vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital where she was in serious condition, police said.

In the afternoon, a man was shot and critically wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 3:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Jackson when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the head, according to police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Two hours earlier, a man was shot in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 1:26 p.m., the 18-year-old was in his vehicle in the 4500 block of North Central when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots that struck him multiple times in the shoulder, according to police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened about 12:40 a.m. in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 26-year-old woman was standing outside in the 100 block of West 119th Street when someone with a gun started shooting in her direction, police said.

She was shot in her left shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. Her condition had stabilized.

On Sunday, 10 people were shot, two fatally, in shootings across the city.