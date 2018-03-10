7 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening

At least seven people were wounded, including two teenage boys, in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

The latest shooting happened early Saturday in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. A 32-year-old man was walking at 4:14 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the chest, according to Chicago Police. He showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center before being transferred in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded while driving in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The boy was driving a vehicle at 11:02 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of West Carroll when he stopped at a stop sign and another vehicle pulled up, police said. Someone inside the other vehicle then fired shots, striking the boy in his arm. He showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park before being transferred to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Just over two hours earlier, a man was shot during an argument in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood. The 33-year-old was arguing with someone about 8:45 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Perry when the other person shot him, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

About 7:15 p.m. Friday, another man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left elbow in the 7300 block of South Winchester, police said. He was taken to Christ, where his condition stabilized.

A half hour earlier, a 22-year-old man was wounded in a Douglas Park neighborhood shooting on the South Side. The man was walking on a sidewalk about 6:45 p.m. in 2800 block of West 19th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right shoulder, police said. He walked down the street to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Fifteen minutes before that, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Saint Louis when someone in a red car drove up and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition.

The weekend’s first shooting left a 15-year-old boy wounded in the North Side Edgewater Beach neighborhood. The boy was shot in the left leg about 6:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of North Winthrop, police said. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Last weekend, a man was killed and nine others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.

Follow citywide gun violence with the Sun-Times shooting tracker.