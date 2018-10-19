6 wounded in shootings Thursday

Police investigate a shooting about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, October 18, 2018 in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Thursday’s shootings left at least six people wounded — none fatally — across the city.

The gun violence began about 2:30 a.m. and abated just before 10 p.m., when a 39-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The woman was parking her car about 9:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue when a light-colored Audi SUV drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.

She was grazed in her leg and refused medical treatment, according to police. She was in good condition.

At least 17 evidence markers were placed next to shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

About an hour earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot and wounded in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was standing outside of a home about 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Mason Avenue when someone in a passing silver-colored Toyota Camry opened fire, police said.

He was shot in the leg and was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition stabilized, police said.

In the South Side, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 36-year-old was standing outside about 8 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Perry Avenue when someone approached him and opened fire, police said.

He was shot in his abdomen and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition, police said.

A teenage boy was also seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 7:45 p.m., the 16-year-old was standing on a sidewalk with friends in the 1000 block of North Monticello Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He were struck in the upper leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Another teenager, an 18-year-old woman, and a 25-year-old man were wounded during the morning while walking in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 2:26 a.m., the two were shot from behind in the 1900 block of East 95th Street, police said.

Bullets struck the man three times in the abdomen and once in the arm, police said. The woman was shot in the lower back.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man was in serious condition and the woman’s condition was stabilized, police said.

Citywide shootings on Wednesday left at least four people wounded and killed a fifth person.