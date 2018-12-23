6 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least six people were shot within city limits on Thursday.

The last shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side. A man was wounded by gunfire in the outbound lanes of the expressway at 43rd Street, according to Illinois State Police.

At 6:10 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A teenager and a man were wounded in a shooting about 5:20 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood. A light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, seriously wounding the 17-year-old and 30-year-old.

Another teenager, a 15-year-old, was wounded in a shooting. The boy was walking with a friend about 3:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a passing light-colored SUV.

A drive-by shooting at 12:11 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood left a 22-year-old man critically wounded.

On Wednesday, three people were killed and four others were wounded by citywide gun violence.