6 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

At least six people were wounded in separate shootings Thursday across Chicago.

A 36-year-old man was wounded in a Little Village neighborhood shooting about 8:30 p.m. on the Southwest Side. He was in the 3100 block of West Cermak when someone fired shots at him from a light-colored sedan, according to Chicago Police. The man was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a 35-year-old was shot in the abdomen in the 10200 block of South Vincennes in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition.

A 28-year-old man was shot and critically wounded about 5:40 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. He was in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled beside him and someone inside fired shots in the 3700 block of West Huron, police said. The man was shot in the lower back and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

About 1:30 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was shot in the hip in the 2300 block of North Ashland in the North Side Sheffield Neighbors neighborhood, police said. The woman was inside an apartment when a male pulled out a handgun, which accidentally discharged. The woman was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was listed in good condition.

At 9:33 a.m., a male, whose age wasn’t immediately available, was shot in the leg at 9:33 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry in the South Side Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, police said. He took himself to St. Bernard Hospital, police said. His condition and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately available.

The day’s first shooting happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. A 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 5100 block of West Jackson when someone fired shots from a vehicle, police said. The man suffered a graze wound to the right leg and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, seven people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the city’s South and West sides.