6 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least six people were wounded in citywide shootings during a 24-hour period Thursday, including a man struck by a bullet inside a Loop CTA station’s bustling pedestrian tunnel.

The 27-year-old was shot about 5 p.m. in a passageway between the Red and Blue lines at Jackson, according to Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller.

A gunman wearing a blue surgical mask and a blue hoodie walked up to the 27-year-old toward the east end of the tunnel and fired two shots at close range, hitting the victim once in the hip, Waller said.

The shooter took off to the west end of the tunnel, either hopping on a Blue Line train or leaving the station, Waller said. No one was in custody early Friday.

The wounded man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, authorities said. No one else in the crowded tunnel was injured.

The victim was “very uncooperative” with detectives and likely knows the shooter, Waller said. He was alert and talking in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, but he put on earphones in the ambulance rather than speak to investigators, a police spokesman said.

“This area is probably one of the safest areas in the city,” Waller said outside the station. “This is a targeted incident, so riders should not feel any type of discomfort or any type of hesitation on riding the CTA.”

Waller said detectives were interviewing several cooperating witnesses and reviewing surveillance video from the numerous high-definition cameras that blanket the tunnel and station.

Thursday’s latest shooting wounded a man at night in the North Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 50-year-old was walking when a male he didn’t know walked up to him and fired shots about 10:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Kildare Avenue, police said. He was struck in his leg and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in critical condition.

Another evening shooter struck a man in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 21-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle heading west when he was shot in his right hand about 9:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Huron Street, police said. He took himself to Norwegian American Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

In the West Garfield Park neighborhood, someone shot a 67-year-old woman during the afternoon.

About 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when gunfire erupted and she was struck in the right leg by a stray bullet, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A man was wounded earlier in a shooting on the Near West Side.

The 25-year-old was shot in his body about 2:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Washtenaw, police said. He took himself to Rush Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Thursday’s first shooting wounded a woman as she waited for a bus in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was at the bus stop just before 4 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Avenue when someone in a black Honda Civic began shooting at another vehicle, police said. The woman was struck in the ankle and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where her condition stabilized. She did not appear to be the target of the shooting.

On Wednesday, at least nine people were shot in Chicago.