6 wounded in Wednesday shootings

At least six people were shot in Chicago on Wednesday, none fatally.

The most recent shooting happened outside a liquor store in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side. At 9:24 p.m., a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parking lot of the store in the 5900 block of North Diversey Avenue when he got into an argument with another male who fired shots, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

On the South Side, two men were shot while waiting for a CTA bus in the Park Manor neighborhood. The men, ages 20 and 21, were waiting for the bus when they got into an argument with two other males who fired shots at them at 7:48 p.m. in the first block of East 69th Street, police said. The 20-year-old was shot in the left foot and the 21-year-old was shot in the right hand. They were both taken to St. Bernard Hospital.

Around the same time, a man and a woman were wounded in a shooting in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. The two were walking in a stairwell in an apartment building when two males fired shots, striking them both at 7:42 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive, police said. The man, 19, was shot in the right ankle and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman, 26, was shot in the left hand. She refused medical treatment at the scene.

In Wednesday’s first shooting, a man was in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in the Belmont Heights neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 4:15 a.m., the 18-year-old was walking in the 7200 block of West Belmont Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. The man, shot in his chest and arm, drove himself to Addison and Major, near Community First Hospital. Paramedics brought him inside the hospital, where he was in critical condition.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and four others were wounded in Chicago gun violence.