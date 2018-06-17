60-year-old man with Alzheimer’s reported missing from Belmont Gardens

Police are searching for a 60-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease who was last seen leaving his home Friday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jose Velez left his home in the 3000 block of North Kostner and never returned, according to Chicago Police. He may not be able to find his way home.

Velez is described as a 5-foot-6, 115-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue shirt, blue jeans and gym shoes.

Velez is known to frequent to Humboldt Park neighborhood, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.