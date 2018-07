61-year-old caught in Austin gunfire

A 61-year-old was shot early Saturday in the 100 block of South Waller in Austin. | Google Maps

A 61-year-old man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 1:45 p.m., the man was walking in the 100 block of South Waller Avenue when he realized he had been shot in the ankle, Chicago Police said. He didn’t hear where the shots came from, and didn’t appear to be the target of the shooting.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.