61-year-old man dies three years after being shot in Englewood

A man died nearly three years after he was shot in the South Side Englewood neighborhood and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Marc A. Barginear, 61, was shot in August 2014 in the 5600 block of South Normal, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Barginear, a resident of the North Side Lake View neighborhood, died at 11:48 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 9300 block of South Perry, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy did not immediately rule on cause and manner of death, but has since found that he died of a pulmonary thromboembolism due to deep vein thrombosis of the legs, according to the medical examiner’s office. The remote gunshot wound to the right femur and obesity were listed as contributing factors, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Chicago Police could not immediately provide information about the shooting Tuesday afternoon.