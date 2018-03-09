61-year-old man missing from West Chatham

A 61-year-old man has been reported missing from the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Marlon Benoit was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8600 block of South State Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-9, 195-pound black man with a medium complexion, gray hair and brown eyes.

Benoit was last wearing a dark skull cap, dark jacket and dark jeans, police said.

Anyone with information about Benoit or his whereabouts was asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.