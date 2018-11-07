Joyce Mason has won the 61st District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Sheri Jesiel, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Mason is a human resources consultant. She has also held numerous civic and volunteer positions with community organizations. Mason is a long-time resident of Gurnee, Illinois.

Jesiel has been State Representative since 2014 and is from Winthrop Harbor. She has a background in human resources management and is a Certified Public Accountant.

The Sun-Times endorsed Jesiel for the 61st District Illinois House seat, saying the accountant and former retiremeny plan administrator “knows first-hand how the laws and regulations promulgated in Springfield can help or hinder a business located on a state border.”

