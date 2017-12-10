62-year-old man among 2 critically wounded in Fernwood shooting

A 62-year-old man was one of two people critically wounded early Sunday in a Far South Side Fernwood neighborhood shooting.

He and another person were shot about 4:05 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Perry, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the abdomen and right leg, police said. He was in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The other person, a male whose age wasn’t known, was struck in the abdomen and buttocks, police said. He was also in critical condition at Christ.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives conducted an investigation.