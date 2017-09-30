62-year-old man charged with fatal Lawndale shooting

A 62-year-old man is charged with fatally shooting another man early Friday in the the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Kenneth Cooper faces a felony count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old George Petty, Chicago Police said.

Petty, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was found shot multiple times on the porch of a home at 2:42 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Kildare, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Petty was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

A witness to the shooting said that Petty was shot by another male who barricaded himself inside a home, police said. Following a standoff, Cooper turned himself in to police.

Cooper, who lives in the block where the shooting occurred, also faces a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon/being a felon in possession of a weapon for the second time, police said.

He was expected to appear in bond court Sunday.