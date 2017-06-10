62-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove Village

A man was killed in a crash Thursday morning near northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Deputies responded at 6:17 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of East Higgins and South Arlington Heights roads in unincorporated Cook County, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office. A vehicle traveling west on East Higgins had crossed the median and struck a tree.

The driver, 62-year-old Donald Swiat, was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove VIllage, where he was pronounced dead at 6:57 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Elk Grove Village.

An autopsy conducted Friday found Swiat died of multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.