62-year-old woman reported missing from Rogers Park: police

An elderly woman was reported missing after she was last seen in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Yasmin Khan, 62, was last seen Thursday morning leaving her house in the 6500 block of North Clark, according to Chicago police.

Khan, who did not return, “suffers from memory loss and may not be able to find her way home,” police said.

She was described as a 4-foot-11, 155-pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multi-colored sweater, a blue shirt and reading glasses.

Anyone with information about Khan was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.