Crime
05/02/2018, 06:56pm
62-year-old woman wounded in West Woodlawn shooting
A woman was shot Wednesday evening in the 6600 block of South Rhodes. | Google Earth
A 62-year-old woman was wounded Wednesday evening in a West Woodlawn neighborhood shooting on the South Side.
She was shot in the leg about 5:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Rhodes, Chicago Police said.
Paramedics took her to a hospital, where she was in good condition.
More details weren’t provided.