Sam Yingling has won the 62nd District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Ken Idstein, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

A huge amount of money was spent in the race for this closely divided district in Lake County. Yingling raised $1.4 million in the year before the election against $81,433 for Idstein.

Yingling beat incumbent Republican Sandy Cole in 2012 with 55 percent of the vote. In 2014 and 2016 he fended off challengers with 53 percent of the vote. He was one of a slate of vulnerable democrats targeted by House Republicans in 2016.

The Sun-Times endorsed Democratic incumbent Yingling for the 62nd District Illinois House seat, even though he declined to fill out the candidate questionnaire provided by the editorial board, because “his opponent, Republican Ken Idstein of Grayslake, a senior loan officer, has failed to offer a credible array of policy proposals that might suggest he’d be an improvement.”

Yingling served as an elected supervisor of Avon Township before going to Springfield In the House, Yingling focused on efforts to streamline and consolidate local governments.

A mortgage banker, Idstein has emphasized lowering property taxes in his campaign. The Sun-Times endorsed him in his Republican primary after his opponent did not fill out a questionnaire or appear in front of the board.