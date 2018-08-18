63-year-old man with health issues, depression missing from Logan Square

A 63-year-old man was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Ramon Rodriguez was last seen about 2 p.m. in the area of West Fullerton and North Central Park, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He has health issues and suffers from depression.

Rodriguez was described as a 5-foot-4, 230-pound white and Hispanic man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, brown pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.