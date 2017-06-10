63-year-old man reported missing from Lawndale

Police are searching for a 63-year-old man who was reported missing Friday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Herbert McAtee was last seen Sept. 28 near the 2100 block of South Springfield, according to Chicago Police.

McAtee was described as a 5-foot-11, 225-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue pants and tan boots.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.