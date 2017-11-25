63-year-old woman beaten during Austin home invasion

A 63-year-old woman was beaten by a man who broke into her Austin home Saturday evening on the West Side.

The man forced his way into the woman’s home when she answered the door at 8:34 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Van Buren, according to Chicago Police. He then bound her hands and feet with a string and started beating her.

The man tried to disrobe the woman, and then ran away, police said. The woman ran to her neighbors’ home and called 911.

The woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with bruises to her face, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set black man wearing all-black clothing, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating the incident.