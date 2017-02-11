63-year-old woman charged with selling heroin in northwest suburbs

A 63-year-old woman has been charged with selling heroin in the northwest suburbs.

A month-long investigation started when police received several complaints of suspicious activity at a house in the 8300 block of North Solon Road in Richmond, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Brenda Haseman, of Richmond, was arrested after a search of the house Wednesday found 84 individual bags of heroin, 10 Alprazolam pills, packaging materials and $1,629 in cash, the sheriff’s office said. The street value of the drugs was $1,780.

She was charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, the sheriff’s office said.

Haseman’s bond was set at $100,000, and she was next scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.