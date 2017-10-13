63-year-old woman fatally struck by car while walking in Niles

A woman was killed when she was struck by a car while walking Friday morning in north suburban Niles.

Patricia M. Dahnke, 63, was crossing Touhy Avenue in the crosswalk against a red light about 5:48 a.m. at the intersection with Central Avenue, according to Niles police.

A semi truck had just finished a left turn from eastbound Touhy to northbound Central, while a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu approached the intersection heading west on Touhy, police said.

A passenger in the Malibu pointed out the pedestrian in the road, and the driver tried to avoid Dahnke before ultimately losing control of the car, which hit her.

Dahnke, who lived in Lincolnwood, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. She was pronounced dead at 7:27 a.m.

The driver of the Malibu, a 60-year-old man, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to police, who said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.