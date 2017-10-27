64-year-old woman killed in Libertyville crash

A 64-year-old woman crashed into a tree and died Friday afternoon in north suburban Libertyville.

Police responded at 2:18 p.m. to Triangle Park, on Crane Boulevard between Carter and Burdick streets, where they found the car on fire after it had struck a tree, according to Libertyville police.

The woman driving the vehicle was found unresponsive inside and taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, police said. Her identity was not released Thursday afternoon. No other people were inside the car.

Two police officers who extinguished the fire were also taken to Condell Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, police said.