Tom Weber wins 64th District Illinois House seat

Tom Weber has won the 64th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Trisha Zubert, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Lake County district has been strongly Republican in recent elections: then-incumbent Republican Barbara Wheeler won with just under 70 percent of the vote in 2014 and attracted no Democratic challenger in 2012 and 2016. Zubert raised a little less than 40 percent of the amount raised by Weber.

Zubert works in finance and served on the school board of her children’s private school.

Weber served on the Lake County Board and the Lake County Forest Preserve District from 2012.

Loading...

The Sun-Times endorsed Republican Weber for the 64th District Illinois House seat, saying the small business owner is “well-suited to go to Springfield and address one of his district’s biggest concerns: the exodus of businesses and residents across the border to Wisconsin,” and praising his ability to compromise.

For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.