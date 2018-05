65-year-old man found dead near downtown Arlington Heights

A man was found dead Thursday afternoon near Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway. | Google Earth

Authorities are investigating the death of a 65-year-old man found Thursday afternoon near downtown Arlington Heights.

The man was found dead about 3:30 p.m. near Arlington Heights Road and Northwest Highway, according to police in the northwest suburb. Foul play isn’t suspected in the death, which appears to have come due to natural causes.

There is no threat to the public, police said.

The man’s identity wasn’t released Thursday night as police continue to investigate.