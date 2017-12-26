65-year-old man injured in Englewood blaze

A 65-year-old man was hospitalized after being burned in a fire at a South Side Englewood home on Tuesday.

Crews responded at 3:23 p.m. to the fire at the 1.5-story building in the 6100 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago Fire Department Media Affairs. It was upgraded to a box alarm at 3:27 p.m. and then a two-alarm fire about 4 p.m.

The fire had originated in the building’s basement and second floor, according to the fire department. Crews were using six handlines and two elevated master streams to extinguish the flames.

By 5:27 p.m., the fire had been struck out, according to the fire department.

A 65-year-old man was taken in serious-to-critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation as well as second- and third-degree burns to his body, according to the fire department.