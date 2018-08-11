65-year-old man reported missing from Cragin

Authorities are looking for an elderly man who has been missing since Thursday from the Cargin neighborhood.

Harry Schuldt, 65, was last seen near West Belmont Avenue and North Long Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is said to frequent West Belmont Avenue and North Long Avenue.

Schuldt was described as 5-foot-8, 180-pound white man with blue eyes, grey hair, police said. He was last seen wearing green cargo shorts, a black T-shirt with the logo of the Tasmanian devil, a U.S. Navy baseball cap, and flip flop sandals.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266