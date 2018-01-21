65-year-old man shot on CTA bus in Austin

A 65-year-old man was shot on a CTA bus Saturday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

He was on the bus just after 6 p.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain in the 5600 block of West Division, according to Chicago Police.

The man got off the bus and was walking home when he realized he was bleeding, police said. He went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, and was transferred to Stroger Hospital when his gunshot wound was found.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.

In July, a Chicago Sun-Times analysis of CTA and police data from the beginning of 2015 through mid-April 2017 found serious crime on the CTA in the city went up 16 percent in 2016. More than 90 percent of those serious crimes went unsolved.

Another Sun-Times investigation in November found reports of “non-index” crime — those regarded as less severe than “index” crimes such as murder, robbery and rape — on the CTA in Chicago were on pace in 2017 to surpass each of the previous two years. That included the number of cases of “criminal sexual abuse” such as “inappropriate touching” and “sexual harassment without physical contact.”