65-year-old woman dies three days after McKinley Park crash

A 65-year-old woman died three days after she was involved in a crash last week in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of South Western, according to Chicago Police. One of the vehicles also struck a building.

Sufeng Lin was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died at 11:54 a.m. Friday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in the 2200 block of South Princeton.

An autopsy found Lin died of multiple injures in a motor vehicle collision and her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Additional details about the crash weren’t available Sunday morning.