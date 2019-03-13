Woman, 65, reported missing from downtown area

Police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday and is known to frequent the downtown area.

Helen Smith is described as a 5-foot-3, 160-pound black woman with a medium complexion, dark brown eyes and black hair, according to a missing person alert from the Chicago police.

Smith was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans, tall black boots and a black skull cap with a brown ball on top, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.