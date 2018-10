65-year-old woman shot, critically wounded while driving on Northwest Side

A 65-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded Sunday morning as she drove her vehicle on the Northwest Side.

The woman was driving at 10:24 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Merrill when she suffered a gunshot wound to her left side, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No further information was made available. Area Central detectives were investigating.